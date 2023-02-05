OnRamp able to provide transportation with help from United Way

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An organization has been supplying reliable transportation since 2017.

OnRamp has provided more than 100 cars to citizens in the Brazos Valley and founder Blake Jennings said it wouldn’t be possible without their partnership with United Way.

“A lot of our donors are just individuals in the community who care about what we’re doing but we also receive grants from organizations like United Way that help fund these vehicle purchases.”

OnRamp says United Way has provided them with over $10,000 in grants.

Clients of OnRamp can also get connected with United Way’s network of charities if they need additional help.

“When our clients have a need outside of the scope of what we do through that network we can connect them with another organization that can help provide service,” said Jennings.

You can nominate someone that is deserving of a vehicle by clicking here.

