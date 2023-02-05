Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by train near Northgate

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. along the tracks that run parallel to Wellborn Road near Natalie Street.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pedestrian received life-threatening injuries Sunday morning after being struck by a train near the Northgate area.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. along the tracks that run parallel to Wellborn Road near Natalie Street.

According to Union Pacific, its train was northbound on the tracks when the person was hit. The victim was rushed to a hospital in Temple with critical injuries.

Police have confirmed the victim was a 22-year-old man.

“Our train crew was not injured and the incident remains under investigation,” the company said in a statement.

Sunday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 2/5
Men’s Hoops Dominates Georgia, 82-57
A&M Consolidated swim finishes second at Region VI-5A Championships
OnRamp able to provide transportation with help from United Way