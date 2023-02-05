Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by train near Northgate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pedestrian received life-threatening injuries Sunday morning after being struck by a train near the Northgate area.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. along the tracks that run parallel to Wellborn Road near Natalie Street.

According to Union Pacific, its train was northbound on the tracks when the person was hit. The victim was rushed to a hospital in Temple with critical injuries.

Police have confirmed the victim was a 22-year-old man.

“Our train crew was not injured and the incident remains under investigation,” the company said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.