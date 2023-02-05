Slaughter Leads Aggies in First Round of UCF Challenge

ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies fired a 7-under, 281 in Sunday’s opening round of the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club.

“The golf course was very hittable today,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We kind of played our way into the round, but 7-under felt a lot like even par out there. There is still 36 holes left and seeing how some of the teams above us played will change our mindset heading into tomorrow. We want to attack from the start tomorrow and I can’t wait to get back out there.”

The Maroon & White are in seventh place with two rounds remaining. The Aggies stand 13 strokes off the lead behind No. 2 Wake Forest (-20, 268).

Zoe Slaughter paced the Aggies on the opening day with a 4-under, 68 – tied for ninth place. She carded seven birdies in the round, including four on the back nine

Hailee Cooper opened the tournament tied for 22nd place with a round of 2-under, 72. She was one-over after the front nine but recorded three birdies in the first five holes of the back nine to finish strong. Adela Cernousek registered a 1-under, 71 with four birdies to finish the round tied for 34th.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Jennie Park rounded out the Aggie fivesome at par, 72.

Monday’s second round begins at 9:30 a.m. Live stats for the tournament can be found at golfstat.com.

TEXAS A&M INDIVIDUAL SCORES

T9 Zoe Slaughter 68 (-4)

T22 Hailee Cooper 70 (-2)

T34 Adela Cernousek 71 (-1)

T43 Jennie Park 72 (E)

T43 Blanca Fernández García-Poggiao 72 (E)

TEAM SCORES (TOP 10)

1 Wake Forest 268 (-20)

2 Northwestern 272 (-16)

T3 Mississippi State 277 (-11)

T3 UCF 277 (-11)

T5 Charleston 280 (-8)

T5 Michigan State 280 (-8)

7 Texas A&M 281 (-7)

8 Kentucky 283 (-5)

9 Kent State 284 (-4)

T10 Kansas 285 (-3)

T10 UNCW 285 (-3)

Follow the Aggies

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.