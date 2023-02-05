Slaughter Leads Aggies in First Round of UCF Challenge

Texas A&M Aggies Golf
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies fired a 7-under, 281 in Sunday’s opening round of the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club.

“The golf course was very hittable today,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We kind of played our way into the round, but 7-under felt a lot like even par out there. There is still 36 holes left and seeing how some of the teams above us played will change our mindset heading into tomorrow. We want to attack from the start tomorrow and I can’t wait to get back out there.”

The Maroon & White are in seventh place with two rounds remaining. The Aggies stand 13 strokes off the lead behind No. 2 Wake Forest (-20, 268).

Zoe Slaughter paced the Aggies on the opening day with a 4-under, 68 – tied for ninth place. She carded seven birdies in the round, including four on the back nine

Hailee Cooper opened the tournament tied for 22nd place with a round of 2-under, 72. She was one-over after the front nine but recorded three birdies in the first five holes of the back nine to finish strong. Adela Cernousek registered a 1-under, 71 with four birdies to finish the round tied for 34th.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Jennie Park rounded out the Aggie fivesome at par, 72.

Monday’s second round begins at 9:30 a.m. Live stats for the tournament can be found at golfstat.com.

TEXAS A&M INDIVIDUAL SCORES

T9    Zoe Slaughter                                               68 (-4)

T22    Hailee Cooper                                              70 (-2)

T34    Adela Cernousek                                         71 (-1)

T43    Jennie Park                                                     72 (E)

T43    Blanca Fernández García-Poggiao           72 (E)

TEAM SCORES (TOP 10)

1    Wake Forest                                            268 (-20)

2    Northwestern                                          272 (-16)

T3    Mississippi State                                     277 (-11)

T3    UCF                                                            277 (-11)

T5    Charleston                                                  280 (-8)

T5    Michigan State                                          280 (-8)

7    Texas A&M                                               281 (-7)

8    Kentucky                                                     283 (-5)

9    Kent State                                                   284 (-4)

T10    Kansas                                                         285 (-3)

T10    UNCW                                                          285 (-3)

Follow the Aggies

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

