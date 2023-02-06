Allen Academy girls hold off St. Joseph 31-22
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy girls’ basketball team beat St. Joseph 31-22 at Eagle Gym Monday afternoon. It was Senior Day for St. Joseph.
After cutting the Rams’ lead to 5 in the 3rd quarter, the Eagles weren’t able to close the gap. Allen Academy had a 14-8 halftime lead.
This game was a make-up game from last Tuesday after it was postponed due to the weather.
The Rams move to 19-3 overall (10-1 in district) and play Chinquapin Prep for their Senior Night next Tuesday.
