Allen Academy’s hot shooting leads Rams past St. Joseph
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy boys’ basketball team beat St. Joseph 57-36 Monday afternoon at Eagle Gym. The makeup game from last week was Senior Day for the Eagles.
Allen Academy moves to 10-14 overall and 5-8 in district play. The Eagles fall to 4-20 (3-9 in district play).
The Rams jumped out to a 16-0 lead thanks to hot shooting from Mason Williams and Kyle Simmons. St. Joseph finally got on the board to make it 16-3 at the end of the first quarter. The Rams led 34-12 at halftime.
Allen Academy will have its Senior Night next Tuesday against Chinquapin Prep. St. Joseph wraps up its season at Houston Grace Christian Academy.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.