B/CS Chamber to host Community Impact Lunch

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three local businesses are being recognized by the B/CS Chamber of Commerce, and the community is invited to honor them.

The Community Impact Award program was started in 2003 to recognize Hispanic, African-American, Asian, American-Indian and women business owners who have demonstrated a significant impact on our community.

This year’s winners are Meredith Stancik-McAuliffe and Janis Stancik with Sabi Boutique; Mike Espitia with Goldstar Barber Studio; Korey Thomas with The Remnant of Nawlins.

The Community Impact Award luncheon is Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club.

Tickets are $40 for members, $45 for non-members and can be purchased at B/CS Chamber of Commerce.

