B/CS Chamber to host Community Impact Lunch

The Community Impact luncheon recognizes minority owned businesses on Feb. 21
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three local businesses are being recognized by the B/CS Chamber of Commerce, and the community is invited to honor them.

The Community Impact Award program was started in 2003 to recognize Hispanic, African-American, Asian, American-Indian and women business owners who have demonstrated a significant impact on our community.

This year’s winners are Meredith Stancik-McAuliffe and Janis Stancik with Sabi Boutique; Mike Espitia with Goldstar Barber Studio; Korey Thomas with The Remnant of Nawlins.

The Community Impact Award luncheon is Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club.

Tickets are $40 for members, $45 for non-members and can be purchased at B/CS Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shots have been released of the two men who are facing charges related to the quadruple...
Huntsville PD releases names of suspects, victims from house party shooting
It happened just before 3:30 a.m. along the tracks that run parallel to Wellborn Road near...
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by train near Northgate
Video caught by WMBF's meteorologist Robert Whitehurst shows the moments after the US shot down...
Balloon bickering over Biden’s actions, China’s intentions
Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected from the Middle Texas Coast to the Ohio River...
Winter whiplash brings the next rain, rumbles chance this week
FILE- Crews from Pedernales Electric Company work to repair downed power lines in Buda on...
Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Weather Update 2/6
Monday Afternoon Weather Update 2/6
The managing artistic directors said they're rising from the ashes of COVID and are gearing up...
Brazos Valley Troupe kicks off packed 28th season
Monday Morning Weather Update 2/6
Monday Morning Weather Update 2/6
Aggie Women's Basketball team huddle vs LSU
Aggie Women's Basketball vs LSU