Brazos Valley Troupe kicking off packed 28th season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Troupe’s managing artistic director, M.A. Sterling, said it best, “we’re back.” The troupe is embarking on its 28th year and it’s second season being fully in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Rising from the ashes of COVID,” Sterling said.

The season has started with showcasing The Oxymorons, the troupe’s improve and sketch comedy group, in “Laugh Out Loud!” shows. Starting Saturday, the troupe is hosting an “Open Door” weekend where all admission will be donation based. The troupe is presenting “Polar Bear’s Love & Laughter” Saturday at 4:30 p.m., showing “Wakanda Forever” at 6:30 p.m. and hosting a Super Bowl watch party Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Sterling is also looking forward to the Broadway Café Feb. 17-19. Audience members will enjoy desserts, table snacks and refreshments while enjoying performances from current actors, troupe alumni and staff.

“It’s high-caliber stuff,” Sterling said.

More upcoming shows include “Pieces of Cole: A Celebration of Nat ‘King’ Cole, Dear Edwina Jr.” and “The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet.” In September, the troupe will be participating in the Fort Worth Fringe, an annual theatre and arts festival where the troupe will be performing “Truth and Consequences” and “ClueLess.” Both pieces were written by staff and actors and will be published for other theatres to perform after the festival.

The fall season will also have “Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium” and “Clue: On Stage.”

Along with the season’s lineup, Sterling said he’s looking forward to mentoring more students who are learning every component of theatre. The managing director said his goal is to always develop upstanding kids and teens on and off stage.

“Whether you go into this or not, you still have to be a citizen in society,” Sterling said.

Some of the Brazos Valley Troupe alums have gone on to become award-nominated and winning actors, authors, theatre professors, teachers, production managers and journalists like Marcus Moore, the ABC News London-based foreign correspondent and a KBTX alum. Former troupe members are also in Broadway shows.

“The biggest thing is the impact I’ve seen on the kids and the people who are a part of our staff now and doing things out in the world, whether it’s west coast, east coast, gulf coast or wherever,” Sterling said. “That’s the biggest thing to look back on.”

For more information on the Brazos Valley Troupe and to keep up with what’s going on this season, click here. The troupe can also be followed on Facebook.

