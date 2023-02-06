Consol places 2nd in District 11-5A Wrestling Tournament

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated placed 2nd in the District 11-5A wrestling tournament in Huntsville over the weekend. College Station finished in 4th with Rudder coming in 9th.

Six wrestlers from Consol are going to compete at the regional tournament with another three going as alternates. Manual Gonzalez (113) and Mitchell Criscione (120) won the district title at their respective weight classes. On the girls’ side, all four girls will be headed to regionals. Sydney Perez won the 100-pound weight class while also securing the award for the most outstanding wrestler.

For College Station, Greyson Garcia (126), Grant Sutton (132), and Thomas Willis (175) all won their respective weight classes.

Rudder’s Cole Hopkins was the district champion in the 190-pound class, Jayden Williams placed second in the heavyweight class, Isis Agnew placed third in the heavyweight class, and Maddy Acosta, Blake Collier, and Briana Gutierrez all placed 4th in their respective classes.

The Regional tournament will be in Anna next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT, HNT en route to barricaded subject
SWAT, HNT respond to barricaded subject
Huntsville Police are looking to identify two people connected to a shooting at a large house...
Huntsville PD investigating fatal shooting at party
Fire Truck
BFD: Smell of gas coming from recycling center
Mug shots have been released of the two men who are facing charges related to the quadruple...
Huntsville PD releases names of suspects, victims from house party shooting
Crews fixing a power line in Robertson County.
Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative working to turn on lights again for thousands

Latest News

Texas A&M Aggies Golf
Slaughter Leads Aggies in First Round of UCF Challenge
Women’s Basketball Nearly Topples No. 3 LSU, 72-66
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Kyrie Irving going to the Dallas Mavericks
Men’s Hoops Dominates Georgia, 82-57