Consol places 2nd in District 11-5A Wrestling Tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated placed 2nd in the District 11-5A wrestling tournament in Huntsville over the weekend. College Station finished in 4th with Rudder coming in 9th.

Six wrestlers from Consol are going to compete at the regional tournament with another three going as alternates. Manual Gonzalez (113) and Mitchell Criscione (120) won the district title at their respective weight classes. On the girls’ side, all four girls will be headed to regionals. Sydney Perez won the 100-pound weight class while also securing the award for the most outstanding wrestler.

For College Station, Greyson Garcia (126), Grant Sutton (132), and Thomas Willis (175) all won their respective weight classes.

Rudder’s Cole Hopkins was the district champion in the 190-pound class, Jayden Williams placed second in the heavyweight class, Isis Agnew placed third in the heavyweight class, and Maddy Acosta, Blake Collier, and Briana Gutierrez all placed 4th in their respective classes.

The Regional tournament will be in Anna next weekend.

