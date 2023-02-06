Cooper Leads Aggies into Final Day of UCF Challenge

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a 2-over, 290 in the second round of the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club on Monday.

“We really need to change the mindset heading into the final round,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We have to attack early and not get in a defensive mode. We can’t be worried tomorrow about not losing any more ground, but we have to be aggressive. We know we can have a great round tomorrow, so we are excited to go out and put it together.”

The Aggies (5-under, 571) are tied for ninth as the final round approaches. Northwestern paces the field at 34-under, 542.

Hailee Cooper had the best round for A&M, shooting a 1-under, 71. The Montgomery, Texas, native used three birdies in the final seven holes to propel her into a tie for 22nd.

Zoe Slaughter posted a 2-over, 74 and tied for 25th. Jennie Park, for the second-consecutive day, pared all 18 holes. Park tied for 40th.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Adela Cernousek rounded out the group both tied for 53rd.

The final round begins at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Live stats for the tournament can be found at golfstat.com.

TEXAS A&M INDIVIDUAL SCORES                           R1          R2                         Overall

T22    Hailee Cooper                                              70 (-2)        71 (-1)                  141 (-3)

T25    Zoe Slaughter                                               68 (-4)        74 (+2)                 142 (-2)

T40    Jennie Park                                                     72 (E)        72 (E)                    144 (E)

T53    Adela Cernousek                                         71 (-1)        74 (+2)                 145 (+1)

T53    Blanca Fernández García-Poggio              72 (E)        73 (+1)                 145 (+1)

TEAM SCORES (TOP 10)

1    Northwestern                                          542 (-34)

2    Wake Forest                                            545 (-31)

3    Mississippi State                                     548 (-28)

4    UCF                                                            553 (-23)

5    College of Charleston                            557 (-19)

6    Kentucky                                                   560 (-16)

T7    Kansas                                                       566 (-10)

T7    North Texas                                             566 (-10)

T9    Texas A&M                                               571 (-5)

T9    UNCW                                                          571 (-5)

Follow the Aggies

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

