Dump truck hauling dirt rolls over on Highway 47 in Bryan

Police told us the driver had minor injuries.
A dump truck hauling dirt rolled over onto its side Monday afternoon on Riverside Parkway near...
A dump truck hauling dirt rolled over onto its side Monday afternoon on Riverside Parkway near the RELLIS Campus.(Photo credit: Nolan Keegan)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A dump truck hauling dirt rolled over onto its side Monday afternoon on Riverside Parkway near the RELLIS Campus.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near Thompson’s Creek between Highway 21 and Silver Hill Road.

Police told us the driver had minor injuries.

The cleanup continues at this hour.

No other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shots have been released of the two men who are facing charges related to the quadruple...
Huntsville PD releases names of suspects, victims from house party shooting
It happened just before 3:30 a.m. along the tracks that run parallel to Wellborn Road near...
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by train near Northgate
Video caught by WMBF's meteorologist Robert Whitehurst shows the moments after the US shot down...
Balloon bickering over Biden’s actions, China’s intentions
Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected from the Middle Texas Coast to the Ohio River...
Winter whiplash brings the next rain, rumbles chance this week
Christopher Bonnet, age 30, found guilty of Sexual Assault of a Child in Waller County.
Judge sentences Waller County man to 40 years for sexually assaulting a child

Latest News

Three local businesses are being recognized by the B/CS Chamber of Commerce
B/CS Chamber to host Community Impact Lunch
Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected from the Middle Texas Coast to the Ohio River...
Winter whiplash brings the next rain, rumbles chance this week
Monday Afternoon Weather Update 2/6
Monday Afternoon Weather Update 2/6
Three local businesses are being recognized by the B/CS Chamber of Commerce
KBTX News 3 at Noon: Community Impact Awards