Dump truck hauling dirt rolls over on Highway 47 in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A dump truck hauling dirt rolled over onto its side Monday afternoon on Riverside Parkway near the RELLIS Campus.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near Thompson’s Creek between Highway 21 and Silver Hill Road.

Police told us the driver had minor injuries.

The cleanup continues at this hour.

No other vehicles were involved.

