Durkin Named NCEA Standout Athlete of the Month

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas – Texas A&M equestrian’s Alle Durkin, has been named the Standout Athlete of the Month as announced by the National Collegiate Equestrian Association, Monday afternoon.

The senior from Natick, Massachusetts, is a model student-athlete. Her hard work shines in both the arena and the classroom. As a three-time member of the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, she is standout student and a quintessential teammate. Her hard work and commitment to her team stands out as the biggest support of her teammates.

“She serves a leadership position of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee and balances the responsibilities of being an equestrian athlete while working toward her master’s degree in Sport Management,” Associate head coach Abby O’Mara said. “She has earned SEC Honor Roll every academic year that she has been on the team.”

Durkin is the equestrian representative for Texas A&M’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee, serving as the Vice President of Records and Finance, Vice President of Marketing and Communications and the Selfless Service Ambassador. Her recent work includes volunteering and executing AggiesCAN, the nation’s largest canned food drive, benefiting the Brazos Valley.

“Alle embodies what it means to be an Aggie,” O’Mara said. “Alle plays a huge role on our team, specifically in the care of our four-legged athletes.”

“Alle assists in keeping our home competitions running smoothly and on time. She is the eyes and ears of the barn and puts the horses and her teammates first. She is the definition of selfless service, one of the core values of Texas A&M. Alle’s hard work and gracious attitude is appreciated by all and she is a role model to all of her teammates.”

To Learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

