Four in Robertson County rushed to hospital following workplace incident

The incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. at the Oak Grove power plant on Oak Grove Road near Highway 979 north of Franklin.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Four workers at a power plant in Robertson County were rushed to a hospital on Monday following possible exposure to a hazardous chemical.

An investigation is ongoing to determine what chemical the workers were exposed to and how it happened but there is no threat to the public, according to Robertson County Emergency Management.

The incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. at the Oak Grove power plant on Oak Grove Road near Highway 979 north of Franklin, said authorities.

Two workers were taken to a hospital by medical helicopters and two others were taken by ambulance.

All four were sent to a hospital in Temple, according to authorities.

Their condition was not immediately known.

We have also reached out to the parent company of the facility, Luminant, for more details and as soon as we have more information to share we will update this story.

