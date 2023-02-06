Free Music Friday: Jack Nelson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Jack Nelson joined First News at Four on February 3 for Free Music Friday.

Nelson is a Navy Veteran, storyteller, songwriter, and country music artist based out of College Station.

Nelson was handed his first guitar at the age of four years old. He’s been making music and entertaining ever since, whether it was performing alongside his father’s Tejano band as a child, playing festivals in his high school rock band, or jamming to praise and worship music at church for the youth group.

You can see Nelson perform at the Stampede in College Station on Saturday, February 4. He also has upcoming shows in Katy, Midlothian, and Spring, TX.

Aside from live performances, he has also been putting out new music. He recently released the single “Ride On” and will be releasing another song on February 24 called “I Still Do”.

Nelson will be releasing his new album “Goin’ Places” coming up in May 2023.

His music can be found on several music streaming platforms or on his website.

He performed his song “Goin’ Places” for First News at Four. Listen to his performance in the player below.

