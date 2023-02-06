Free Music Friday: Jack Nelson

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Jack Nelson joined First News at Four on February 3 for Free Music Friday.

Nelson is a Navy Veteran, storyteller, songwriter, and country music artist based out of College Station.

Nelson was handed his first guitar at the age of four years old. He’s been making music and entertaining ever since, whether it was performing alongside his father’s Tejano band as a child, playing festivals in his high school rock band, or jamming to praise and worship music at church for the youth group.

You can see Nelson perform at the Stampede in College Station on Saturday, February 4. He also has upcoming shows in Katy, Midlothian, and Spring, TX.

Aside from live performances, he has also been putting out new music. He recently released the single “Ride On” and will be releasing another song on February 24 called “I Still Do”.

Nelson will be releasing his new album “Goin’ Places” coming up in May 2023.

His music can be found on several music streaming platforms or on his website.

He performed his song “Goin’ Places” for First News at Four. Listen to his performance in the player below.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shots have been released of the two men who are facing charges related to the quadruple...
Huntsville PD releases names of suspects, victims from house party shooting
It happened just before 3:30 a.m. along the tracks that run parallel to Wellborn Road near...
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by train near Northgate
Video caught by WMBF's meteorologist Robert Whitehurst shows the moments after the US shot down...
Balloon bickering over Biden’s actions, China’s intentions
Huntsville Police are looking to identify two people connected to a shooting at a large house...
Huntsville PD investigating fatal shooting at party
FILE- Crews from Pedernales Electric Company work to repair downed power lines in Buda on...
Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm

Latest News

Free Music Friday: Jack Nelson performance
Free Music Friday: Jack Nelson performance
Free Music Friday: Jack Nelson interview
Free Music Friday: Kerosene Pipedreams interview
Free Music Friday: Kerosene Pipedreams
Free Music Friday: Kerosene Pipedreams performance
Free Music Friday: Kerosene Pipedreams performance