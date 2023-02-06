Imagine the Impact KBTX Telethon supports programs that provide for significant needs in the community

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - United Way of the Brazos Valley has a mission to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley.

This week, you can help them on their mission by donating as part of the Imagine the Impact KBTX Telethon.

Whether it’s $20 or $1,000, these funds help support programs that provide for our community.

According to United Way, a donation of $25 provides books and educational resources to five babies born in the Brazos Valley. A donation of $50 provides a healthcare visit to a neighbor in need. A donation of $100 provides a local family with financial coaching sessions.

You can donate and create an impact.

Throughout the years since the start of the pandemic, the needs in the community are increasing with housing, food and utilities. Donating to the Imagine the Impact KBTX Telethon can offer support through partner agencies.

