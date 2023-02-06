Judge sentences Waller County man to 40 years for sexually assaulting a child

WALLER, Texas (KBTX) -A Waller County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child, said Waller County prosecutors on Thursday.

The Waller County District Attorney’s Office says Christopher Bonnet, age 30, was found guilty of Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to a press release from the Waller County District Attorney’s Office, the sexual assault occurred on October 15, 2021.

Bonnet chose to be sentenced by the judge presiding over the trial and was sentenced to 40 years in prison on the morning of February 2, 2023.

Officials say Bonnet had previously been found guilty of attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child in Milam County before committing this crime in Waller County.

Bennett Dodson and Kristen Litchfield prosecuted the State’s case.

Editor’s note: To protect the survivor’s identity, we are withholding details that have been publicly released in this case.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.