Judge sentences Waller County man to 40 years for sexually assaulting a child

The case was investigated by the Waller County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Bonnet, age 30, found guilty of Sexual Assault of a Child in Waller County.
Christopher Bonnet, age 30, found guilty of Sexual Assault of a Child in Waller County.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLER, Texas (KBTX) -A Waller County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child, said Waller County prosecutors on Thursday.

The Waller County District Attorney’s Office says Christopher Bonnet, age 30, was found guilty of Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to a press release from the Waller County District Attorney’s Office, the sexual assault occurred on October 15, 2021.

Bonnet chose to be sentenced by the judge presiding over the trial and was sentenced to 40 years in prison on the morning of February 2, 2023.

Officials say Bonnet had previously been found guilty of attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child in Milam County before committing this crime in Waller County.

Bennett Dodson and Kristen Litchfield prosecuted the State’s case.

Editor’s note: To protect the survivor’s identity, we are withholding details that have been publicly released in this case.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT, HNT en route to barricaded subject
SWAT, HNT respond to barricaded subject
Huntsville Police are looking to identify two people connected to a shooting at a large house...
Huntsville PD investigating fatal shooting at party
Fire Truck
BFD: Smell of gas coming from recycling center
Mug shots have been released of the two men who are facing charges related to the quadruple...
Huntsville PD releases names of suspects, victims from house party shooting
Crews fixing a power line in Robertson County.
Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative working to turn on lights again for thousands

Latest News

Sunday Night Weather Update 2/5
Sunday Night Weather Update 2/5
It happened just before 3:30 a.m. along the tracks that run parallel to Wellborn Road near...
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by train near Northgate
Sunday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 2/5
Sunday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 2/5
Men’s Hoops Dominates Georgia, 82-57
Men’s Hoops Dominates Georgia, 82-57