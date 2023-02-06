‘Keep Brazos Beautiful’ year-round with the Litter Toolkit

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you love the Brazos Valley community and want to do more to keep it beautiful, you can organize and host a cleanup event.

Keep Brazos Beautiful will work with you and even provide the necessary supplies for your cleanup project.

“It’s all about giving back to our community. We all love living here, and that comes with having a beautiful environment and atmosphere,” Executive Director, Allison Batte, said.

The Litter Toolkit is one of their most flexible programs and can be done year round.

First, you’ll need to identify a group leader. This will be the person responsible for working with Keep Brazos Beautiful to finalize planning, collect waivers from participants, pick up supplies from the Keep Brazos Beautiful office, and provide a safety briefing for the group the day of the event.

Next, choose a date and time that works for everyone in the group.

Step three is to choose a cleanup type. Keep Brazos Beautiful will help you identify places that need cleanups and make a suggestion. They will also work with the City to coordinate the approval process and trash collection after cleanup.

The City of Bryan requires each participant in groups over 30 to sign a waiver, otherwise one group waiver signed by group leader. The City of College Station requires a waiver for every participant regardless of group size.

Waivers can be found here.

Make sure your group leader commits to a return date for the supplies. All supplies are required to be dropped back off within one week of checkout.

Once you have your event planned out, you can register it with Keep Brazos Beautiful. It will be helpful to have the event mapped out before registering so that you can provide accurate details about your cleanup.

If you have any questions, please contact info@keepbrazosbeautiful.org or call 979-775-3569.

Save the date for the “Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off” on Saturday, April 15.

