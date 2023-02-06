Learn about Black History Month for free and celebrate change

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What better way to celebrate Black History Month in the Brazos Valley than by heading down to the Brazos Valley African American Museum.

Located on Pruitt Street in Bryan, the African American Museum explores, develops, and preserves the cultural history and heritage of African Americans in the area and beyond.

“It’s important to remember our 4 fathers, those who were African American,” said the Chair of the museum Mildred Davis. “We need to go back and study what they did so we can remember what they did.”

For the month of February, Davis shares some events happening at the museum to participate in.

Davis says there will be an exhibit called, “Down into Canaan” held at Canaan Cemetery where people can learn about artifacts that were used to help people locate bodies that are buried.

Davis adds there will be a women’s suffrage exhibit, and the Pruitt exhibit to honor the late Brazos Valley educator, Mrs. Mell Pruitt.

Lastly, the chair mentions the museum’s annual Appreciation Banquet. She says this event will be a night of excellence. It honors and publicly recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to our community, state, or country and includes dinner, entertainment, and an auction.

To see an exhibit visit the Brazos Valley African American Museum from Tuesday through Thursday 12 PM to 5 PM, and Saturdays from 12 PM to 4 PM.

The Appreciation Banquet will be Saturday, February 25, 2023, starting at 6 PM. To purchase a ticket or table click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.