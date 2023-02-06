Show your love for youth ministry at the Valentine’s Banquet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M United Methodist Church Youth Group is hosting a Valentine’s Banquet to raise money for their upcoming mission trips.

The banquet is happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 in the Great Hall of A&M United Methodist.

Director of Youth Ministry, Zac Gilts, stopped by The Three to share more details.

Gilts said this summer’s trip to San Antonio with Blueprint Ministries is one of his favorites. “We make sure people have a safer and warmer environment to live in. We work with people who have typically been in their home for generations who can’t afford to move out, but also can’t afford the updates. We want them to have a comfortable place to continue handing down in their families,” he said.

With the purchase of a table or $50 ticket, you will experience live music, a prime rib dinner, and a live and silent auction.

“With the black tie event comes the black tie dinner. We’ve got Dr. Tipton and several members of the Aggie Band coming to play live music for us, so we’re really excited about that,” Gilts said.

You can purchase your table or tickets on the church app or in the welcome center at the ticket table.

If you would like to donate an items for the live or silent auction, email Alisha at alisha@am-umc.org.

“If you are connected to a local business or you have something you think people would really want to bid on, you can bring donations to the church,” Gilts said.

