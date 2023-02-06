Treat of the Day: Maddie Franklin wins 1st place at FCCLA Regionals in Galveston

Treat of the Day: Maddie Franklin wins 1st place at FCCLA Regionals in Galveston
Treat of the Day: Maddie Franklin wins 1st place at FCCLA Regionals in Galveston(Centerville Volunteer Fire Department)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Maddie Franklin, daughter of Centerville Firefighter Glenn Franklin and granddaughter of Firefighter Tim Franklin.

She took 1st Place at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Regionals in Galveston.

Maddie and her Stuff The Firetruck campaign collected hundreds of stuffed animals, which were distributed to local fire departments and law enforcement agencies to give to children involved in traumatic events.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shots have been released of the two men who are facing charges related to the quadruple...
Huntsville PD releases names of suspects, victims from house party shooting
It happened just before 3:30 a.m. along the tracks that run parallel to Wellborn Road near...
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by train near Northgate
Video caught by WMBF's meteorologist Robert Whitehurst shows the moments after the US shot down...
Balloon bickering over Biden’s actions, China’s intentions
Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected from the Middle Texas Coast to the Ohio River...
Winter whiplash brings the next rain, rumbles chance this week
FILE- Crews from Pedernales Electric Company work to repair downed power lines in Buda on...
Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm

Latest News

College Station students compete in regional leadership conference
Treat of the Day: College Station students compete in regional leadership conference, dozens qualify for state
Treat of the Day: Los Vikingos mariachi band advances for State
Treat of the Day: Los Vikingos mariachi band advances for State
Treat of the Day: Los Vikingos mariachi band advances for State
Treat of the Day: Los Vikingos mariachi band advances for State
Treat of the Day: Winners selected for 13th Annual National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest
Treat of the Day: Winners selected for 13th Annual National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest