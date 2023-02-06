Treat of the Day: Maddie Franklin wins 1st place at FCCLA Regionals in Galveston

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Maddie Franklin, daughter of Centerville Firefighter Glenn Franklin and granddaughter of Firefighter Tim Franklin.

She took 1st Place at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Regionals in Galveston.

Maddie and her Stuff The Firetruck campaign collected hundreds of stuffed animals, which were distributed to local fire departments and law enforcement agencies to give to children involved in traumatic events.

