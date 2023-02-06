Try a New Orleans inspired Omelette at Another Broken Egg

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - February is for lovers, but if you reside in or anywhere near Texas and Louisiana, you know it’s the month of Mardi Gras.

To kick off Mardi Gras season Another Broken Egg encourages you to stop by and grab a bite of New Orleans.

Co-owner Tap Bentz shares Mardi Gras is a lot of fun, and there is no better way to celebrate than by getting creative with their dishes.

He says one of their most popular omelette is the Mardi Gras Omelette which consists of shrimp, Andouille Sausage, and diced red peppers. Topped with a Tomato Hollandaise Sauce.

“Great flavors that all come together so well,” said Bentz.

Bentz says if you want to go the extra mile, you can pair the omelette with a Hendrick’s Hurricane, a perfect balance between fruity and refreshing.

You can visit Another Broken Egg any day of the week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

