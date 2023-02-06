United Way helps those involved in SOS Ministries’ Vocational Training Program

By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over 100 students have graduated from SOS Ministries Vocational Training program.

Through the program graduates have been able to advance their careers by obtaining a CDL license, receiving training to start a career in plumbing or welding, and learning life skills such as financial management and healthy relationships to become more employable and skilled workers.

SOS Ministries Executive Director Kyle Salmon says this wouldn’t be possible without contributions from the United Way of the Brazos Valley. The nonprofit works to identify issues the Brazos Valley faces, engage individuals to build strategies and mobilize resources to invest in change.

“They gave us the initial seed money to start the program. With their seed money, other people came on board because of that,” said Salmon.

The program has been life changing to students and their families.

“When you’re going from making minimum wage up to 20 plus dollars an hour in some cases. Also being able to qualify for benefits for families having health insurance,” said Vocational Training Coordinator Craig Miller.

For more information on the Vocational Training Program you can reach out to Miller at craig@saveourstreetsministries.org.

To donate to the United Way, click here.

