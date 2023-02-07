2 injured in crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a crash in Madison County Tuesday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public safety, a pickup truck driving eastbound on Highway 21 near North Zulch around 11 a.m., when it lost control, hit the guardrail and crossed into the westbound lanes. The pickup was speeding, according to DPS.

An 18-wheeler traveling westbound hit the pickup.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

The scene was cleared around 12:30 p.m.

