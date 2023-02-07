Bobby Drake to run track at Texas A&M

BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - High school sprinter Bobby Drake signed his National Letter of intent to run track for Pat Henry and Texas A&M this morning at Tiger Gym.

Bobby transferred to Bremond from College Station High School recently and has yet to put on a Tiger track uniform.

He says he plans on majoring in sports medicine. During his 3 year high school career he has a personal best of 10.43 in the 100 meters and 21.94 in the 200 meters.

