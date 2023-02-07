Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center, United Way partnership bridges access to therapy

“In the absence of United Way funding and in the absence of support from the general public we would be hard-pressed to do what we do.”
Therapist at the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center working with an occupational therapy client.
Therapist at the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center working with an occupational therapy client.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center (BVRC) is one of 26 agencies that partners with the United Way of the Brazos Valley to ensure every resident has access to quality health, transportation, financial stability, education, and life-saving resources.

Through physical, speech, and occupational therapy the BVRC is doing its part to make sure everyone with disabilities lives their best lives possible despite any financial hardships they may face.

Since its inception in 1957, the BVRC remains the only freestanding nonprofit provider of comprehensive physical, occupational, and speech therapy services in the entire Brazos Valley.

Currently the nonprofit serves over 400 families per year across Brazos, Grimes, Madison, Leon, Washington, Burleson, and Robertson Counties.

Alina Fifer, Chief Executive Officer for the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center says as the area’s only non-profit comprehensive outpatient therapy provider, their goal is to ensure that no one in the Brazos Valley is left without therapy options. It’s a task she says would be extremely difficult to accomplish without the support of the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

“In the absence of United Way funding and in the absence of support from the general public we would be hard-pressed to do what we do,” says Fifer. “United Way funding is essential to our ability to focus on the medical needs of our families in respect of their ability to pay.”

College Station resident April Fitzsimon is a mom of three that depends on the services provided by the BVRC. She says without the treatment received her children would be in a much different place in life. Fitzsimon says the love and care shown by the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Centers staff are a testament to how important organizations like these are to the Brazos Valley.

“My daughter started with a lisp and she no longer speaks with a prominent one. With Wyatt, he wasn’t talking yet. At two and a half I still hadn’t heard mama and now at six he is able to be understood,” says Fitzsimon. “The therapist’s here go out of their way to make sure that each kid feels that they’re important and that their needs are important and it’s not just for my family, it’s for other families.”

This Wednesday through Friday, KBTX is asking you to imagine the impact that you and the United Way can have in our community. Our team will be live each afternoon to see that impact in person and share how you can help.

For more information on the services provided by the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center, you can visit their website at www.brazostherapy.org

To donate to the United Way, click here.

