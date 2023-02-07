Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -On Monday, hundreds of Brazos Valley residents woke up to another day of no power.

Suzanne Tullis has lived in her home in Centerville since 2014.

“I’ve really been here for 20 years,” said Tullis. “But, I’ve lived here since then. We’re kind of out in the country. There’s a bunch of retirees around here. Along with a lot of hunting homes that people don’t use all year.”

But, a home usually filled with light has been dark for six days straight.

“We’ve been without power since this past Wednesday because of the winter storm that started on the first. We have a backup generator that we use for our appliances as far as refrigerators, freezers go,” said Tullis. “We have spent over 900 dollars on just fuel. We had to make sure we can sustain ourselves.”

It’s a situation hundreds of Navasota Valley Electric Corporation customers are in, days after ice and cold temperatures have left the area.

“Like I said, I feel sorry for the people that are older than us,” said Tullis. “They can’t do anything like we can when it comes to the generator and stuff. It’s a big deal overall.”

Navasota Valley Electric blames lingering ice and trees for destroying their power lines.

“I’d really like for them to see that they need to come check different places. We know it was ice but it was also trees torn down,” said Tullis. “They have come through and cleared what they call a synedrium. Those are cleared, but we don’t know if they’re making sure. We pay for our electricity. We just would like to see yearly maintenance happen so it doesn’t get to this point.”

Less than a mile away from Suzanne and her husband, Karen Moore also started the day without power. She told KBTX that she’d like the company to be responsible when issues like this occur.

“We can’t be forgotten around here just because we’re in a small town,” said Moore. “I’ve been texting and on the phone with them as much as I can. The main thing is, is that it’s like they need to come out here for regular powerline checks. So, when things like this happen, we are more prepared and maybe we can restore power quickly. During the winter storm in 2021, we were out of power for nine days. I hope we don’t break that record this year.”

Steve Jones, General Manager of Navasota Valley Electric Corporation, said he wants customers to know they aren’t forgotten and are working around the clock to restore power.

“The more rural areas are hard to get to and it’s been tough. But, we have the equipment now,” Jones said. “The biggest outages we have right now are the Leon county and Centerville area. "

Jones said this power outage is worse than anything his company has ever seen.

“We have over seven thousand miles of line. At one point we had 68 % of customers without power,” said Jones. “As a co-op, we have maybe 38 linemen. So we have to have the outside crews come in. The more numbers we have, the more area we can cover. We have some scattered out doing the individual outages and where they still remain.”

The company said they plan to have everyone’s power up and working before Tuesday.

To keep up with Navasota Valley Electric Corporation, visit their Facebook.

