Bryan ISD to update parents on new boundaries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Parents with children going to school in Bryan ISD will soon know where their child will be attending school next year.

School boundaries were a topic at Monday’s Bryan ISD School Board Meeting. The district is now in the implementation phase after the school board approved the boundaries back in January. The rezoning is in preparation for the district’s new school, Sadberry Intermediate, and an opportunity to balance enrollment.

Parents are expected to receive an email sometime this week with the updated boundaries, Barbara Ybarra, Bryan ISD Associate Superintendent of Learning said.

“We’re going to be communicating with families very directly about where your child is going to be attending school in the coming school year,” Ybarra said. “Most parents have already logged on, looked up their address, and know where they’re going, but we want to make sure it’s very clear and everyone understands where their school will be.”

Feedback from parents was used as the district made decisions on the new boundaries.

“We had amazing support from our parents at focus group nights and also a school boundary survey where they provided very direct feedback and very clear direction on what they wanted us to do with the school boundaries,” Ybarra said. “This was created in partnership with our parents.”

Students who are in a “capstone grade level” such as 4th grade at an elementary or 6th grade at an intermediate can still attend their current school, but transportation will not be provided, Ybarra said.

“All of the other students, if you have siblings in younger grades are going ahead to that new school,” Ybarra said. “We want to go ahead and make that bridge and get that family connected to the new school as soon as possible, so students are in the proper zones.”

Ybarra said the rezoning is important for the district to serve every student on every campus.

“If an elementary has too many students for the building itself, there are not enough serving lines in the cafeteria, the gym is too small, there’s not enough playground equipment,” Ybarra said. “So if we got available space and we can transfer students and make sure we distribute them more equitably across the district then we can better serve them.”

Parents with questions about the rezoning are asked to visit Bryanisd.org, speak to their school principal or contact Ybarra.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.