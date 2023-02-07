Celebrate Black History Month with the Brazos Valley African American Museum

By Caleb Britt
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - February marks Black History Month, which is a time to honor the achievements of Black figures who’ve fought to make the world more equal. One place to celebrate and learn about history makers around the world and in the Brazos Valley is the Brazos Valley African American Museum.

“We celebrate Black History Month in February, but, of course here at the museum, we celebrate it every day,” the museum’s board chair Mildred Davis said.

The museum is packed with displays and exhibits that bring history to the forefront. One of the newest exhibits is “Down into Canaan,” which was a community in the western part of Bryan. It contains artifacts like old bottles and dishes that were used to mark gravesites at the Canaan Cemetery from 1870 to 1970.

“Down into Canaan” was created by two doctoral students who started researching and cleaning the once-overgrown area in 2020. Davis said the museum will be up for at least three months.

Another exhibit is “We Grew Up in the Brazos Valley,” which honors local history makers. This was the brainchild of founder Mell Pruitt.

One of the figures displayed in the exhibit is Estelle Mitchell Adams, who was Davis’ fifth-grade teacher. Adams taught for 37 years in Bryan and Hearne ISD’s and works with the Wheelock Cemetery Association. Davis hopes exhibits like this inspire kids and families who visit.

“It just gives them the want, the will to work on that dash between the birth and the death and to give back to the community in which we live,” Davis said.

Davis said they’ve partnered with Optimum to provide free admission to the museum throughout the entire month so that everyone can experience all the museum has to offer.

On Feb. 25, the museum will host its 22nd Annual Appreciation Banquet. This is the museum’s largest fundraiser and a time to honor the founders Mell and Willie Pruitt and 15 Brazos Valley residents who are doing incredible work in the community.

It will be held at the Hilton in College Station. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the event will start at 6 p.m. The vice president & associate provost for diversity at Texas A&M, Annie S. McGowan, will be the keynote speaker for the event, and Frost Bank’s Jason Cornelius will serve as the evening’s master of ceremonies.

Information on ticket and table prices along with sponsorship opportunities can be found here.

“We hope that you will leave our event inspired and ready to come by the museum and give us a visit, not only during February but for the entire year,” Davis said.

The Brazos Valley African American Museum is located at 500 East Pruitt Street in Bryan. More information about the museum can be found on its website and Facebook.

