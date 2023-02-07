Celebrate love of all kinds at Lake Walk

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Make plans to celebrate the best of platonic and romantic love at Lake Walk this Valentine’s Day.

The party starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 with Galentine’s Day at Hershel’s.

Toast the evening with a signature cocktail sponsored by 818 Tequila, sweet treats, live entertainment by the Burlesque Glamazon of BCS, Deaven Lee, and more!

Plus, be sure to grab your besties and snap a pic in front of the Galentine’s Day themed step and repeat wall and leave with a gift bag filled with goodies from the Stella Hotel.

Tickets for the event cost $35 and can be purchased online here.

After spending time with your gal pals, it’s time to grab your significant other and head to Campfire Restaurant for a four-course Valentine’s Dinner the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The recently revealed menu includes a Pomegranate Salad, Creamy Gnocchi Soup, your choice of an 8oz Beef Filet or Gulf Snapper, and a Ferrero Rocher Cheesecake with espresso ice cream for dessert.

Reservations for Valentine’s Day dinner begin at 5 p.m. You can book your table here.

“These events are the perfect way to celebrate love with any person in your life,” Lake Walk Marketing and Events Director, Kate Chapman, said.

