Cigna, St. Luke’s Health, reach agreement

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph’s Health is now back in-network with Cigna. The system that the hospital is a part of, St. Luke’s Health, reached an agreement with Cigna recently.

The agreement paves the way for more than 66,000 Cigna patients to receive their healthcare at hospitals in the St. Luke’s network.

Patients can start making appointments now, but those appointments have to happen on March 1, 2023 or after. That’s when the agreement goes into effect.

St. Luke’s Health says Cigna-insured patients who have questions about their healthcare options should contact a Cigna representative at the number on the back of their insurance card.

