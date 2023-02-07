Clairmont earns SEC weekly honor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Alyssa Clairmont was named SEC Female Diver of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.

This is Clairmont’s first weekly honor of the season after finishing top-two in every event at the Air Force Diving Invitational.

Clairmont earned a pair of first-place scores to begin the invite, recording a 346.10 on the 3-meter and 311.70 on the 1-meter. These wins notch her ninth and 10th first-place finishes of the season.

On the last day, the senior put up a score of 241.35 on the platform to place second overall.

Clairmont and the Aggies return to action when they host the SEC Championships inside the Rec Center Natatorium running from Feb. 14-18.

