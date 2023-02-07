Classroom Champion: Mary O’Neal From Leon High School

Mary O'Neal
Mary O'Neal(Mary O'Neal)
By Travis Musgrove
Published: Feb. 7, 2023
LEON, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion is Mary O’Neal.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Mary O’Neal. The Leon High School senior has a 3.4 grade point average and ranks 5th in her class. Mary is the President of the Leon 4H Club, a Lonestar Star member of the FFA as well as the National Honor Society. She is a multi year reciptient of the Nucor Steel Top 5 Award and it’s her time management skills that allows her to be so involved and successful across the board.

“So, she is. She makes sure to use her time wisely.” Say’s Andrea Evans. “In all of her classes, you typically don’t see her cooling off as much. She works at home trying to keep up with all the things that she’s in because she’s involved in a lot of things here at school. Academics just come easy to Mary and makes it easy for her to stay up on her classes, even when she’s out for all of her different activities that she’s involved in.”

Athletically, Mary plays basketball, golf, and tennis for the Lady Cougars. She has placed 2nd in district in golf and been a regional qualifier the last 2 years. “Mary is one of those silent kids a lot of times, but she does a great job.” Say’s Larissa Lutz. “She’s a hard worker. Does anything you ask her to. There’s not any lip back. There’s not anything like that. She’s literally going to do it and do it to the best of her ability at all times.”

“I’ve grown up, you know, small town, everybody knows everybody.” Say’s Mary O’Neal. “And there have been so many people, family, friends. A big one is my faith in the Lord and that has always come first for me. My coach, Coach Grahn, he has given me so much good advice that is going to help me in my future and I look up to the man as a father role or a father figure and my dad as well. And he’s a very hard worker, so I try to be that for other people.”

Mary plans on attending Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton and majoring in Pre-Law. She hopes to attend either Texas A&M or Texas Tech to get her law degree and eventually become a corporate lawyer. Congratulations to Mary O’Neal of Leon High School, this week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion.

