Distin Earns SEC Weekly Honor After Record-Setting Performance

2021 Willie Williams Invitational held at Roy P. Drachman Stadium-Univ. of Arizona, Tucson...
2021 Willie Williams Invitational held at Roy P. Drachman Stadium-Univ. of Arizona, Tucson March 20-21, 2021. Photo Errol Anderson. (Errol Anderson | Photo: Errol Anderson)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin has been named the SEC Women’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week for her performance at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, the league announced Tuesday.

The Aggie claimed the victory in the high jump with a clearance of 6-4.5/1.94m. The jump is the NCAA leader, a Texas A&M school record, breaking the previous mark set by Tyra Gittens in 2021, and ties the ninth-best leap in the world this year.

The two-time national champion has competed twice this season, collecting SEC honors both times as she was named SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for her performance at the Razorback Invitational.

The Aggies will split up this weekend, as the distance squad makes the trek to Boston to compete at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational, while the rest of the team will compete at the Tiger Paw Invitational hosted by Clemson.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

