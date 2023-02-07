Electric skateboard battery starts fire at College Station apartment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several residents at a College Station apartment complex were displaced after a fire Monday night.

A resident at the Woodlands of College Station called 911 around 8:30 p.m. after he heard a pop in his bedroom. A fire started to spread into a bedroom wall, but the sprinkler system kept the flames in check until crews arrived.

College Station Fire Department said an electric skateboard battery caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.