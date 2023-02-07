Electric skateboard battery starts fire at College Station apartment

Several residents were displaced because of the fire
Several residents were displaced because of the fire(KBTX)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several residents at a College Station apartment complex were displaced after a fire Monday night.

A resident at the Woodlands of College Station called 911 around 8:30 p.m. after he heard a pop in his bedroom. A fire started to spread into a bedroom wall, but the sprinkler system kept the flames in check until crews arrived.

College Station Fire Department said an electric skateboard battery caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. at the Oak Grove power plant on Oak Grove Road near...
Four in Robertson County rushed to hospital following workplace incident
House in Centerville
Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat
Mug shots have been released of the two men who are facing charges related to the quadruple...
Huntsville PD releases names of suspects, victims from house party shooting
State Sen. Charles Schwertner was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
State Sen. Charles Schwertner arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected from the Middle Texas Coast to the Ohio River...
Winter whiplash brings the next rain, rumbles chance this week

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
He was charged with driving while intoxicated
State Senator’s attorney releases statement following DWI arrest
The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were taken to the hospital with...
2 injured in crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch