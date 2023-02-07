Endo named SEC Diver of the Week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Takuto Endo was named SEC Male Diver of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.

This is Endo’s first weekly honor of the season after impressive performances at the Air Force Diving Invitational.

Endo notched top-six scores in the finals of every event, earning fourth for his performance on the 1-meter (356.15).

On the second day of the invite, Endo scored a 360.20 on the 3-meter to finish sixth.

The junior recorded his highest platform score of the season, placing fifth to lead the Aggies with a score of 328.25.

Endo and the Aggies return to the pool when they host the SEC Championships inside the Rec Center Natatorium running from Feb. 14-18.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.

