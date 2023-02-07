Expert advice for managing recurring subscriptions

71% of users in Chase survey say they waste more than $50 per month on unused services
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - According to a 2022 Chase survey, 71% of cardholders report they pay more than $50 per month for recurring services they no longer need.

Experts suggest you audit your accounts at least once a year to make sure you aren’t paying for unused subscriptions.

These services could be subscription boxes, streaming platforms, gym memberships, or any other monthly charge for something you don’t use.

There are several tools available to help you track recurring fees and make it easier to cancel things you do not need.

RocketMoney, which used to be known as True Bill, is a free app to download that tracks your spending and helps you cancel unwanted subscriptions. It can even negotiate cell phone and cable bills and get refunds from some banks. You can use the free or premium version, ranging in price from $3 to $12 per month.

Asktrim works similarly to RocketMoney and offers a way to text as well. There’s a 14-day free trial, after that it’s $99 a year.

PocketGuard helps you analyze your spending and negotiate better rates. There’s a free version of the app or upgrade to PocketGuard Plus for $34.99 a year.

Many banking apps like Chase and Capital One also make it easy to monitor spending and find recurring payments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. at the Oak Grove power plant on Oak Grove Road near...
Four in Robertson County rushed to hospital following workplace incident
Mug shots have been released of the two men who are facing charges related to the quadruple...
Huntsville PD releases names of suspects, victims from house party shooting
House in Centerville
Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat
Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected from the Middle Texas Coast to the Ohio River...
Winter whiplash brings the next rain, rumbles chance this week
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her

Latest News

Chair Jerome Powell has been stressing that the Fed's campaign to conquer high inflation is far...
Fed Chair Powell sees ‘significant’ inflation drop in 2023
Expert advice for managing recurring subscriptions
FILE - Anthony Sanchez is currently housed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He...
Oklahoma death row inmate says his father killed OU student
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks