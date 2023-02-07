Focus at Four: Brazos Valley Congressman previews State of the Union

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Joe Biden is set to give his second State of the Union address to the American people Tuesday night.

President Biden’s speech will be delivered before a politically divided Congress as the nation struggles with economic uncertainty, a war in Ukraine, and growing tensions with China.

It’s also Biden’s first speech to Congress since Republicans took control of the House in the midterm elections.

Congressman Michael McCaul spoke with KBTX on First News at Four ahead of the President’s speech Tuesday evening.

McCaul said he expects Biden’s speech to focus primarily on the state of the U.S. economy, as well as the debt ceiling.

“We have a $32 trillion debt that we’re handing down to the next generation, and I think that’s immoral to do so,” said McCaul. “This is a bipartisan problem that both parties have created, but we have to take steps to address that. I hope that he’s going to talk about we’re going to address that, in addition to lifting the debt ceiling, which nobody really wants to do.”

The speech comes days after the White House ordered the military to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew across the country.

“I want to see the President projecting strength, not weakness. I think we have a lot of questions about this spy balloon,” said McCaul.

McCaul said he will receive a classified briefing later this week regarding the balloon.

“Why wasn’t it shot down when we first saw it in American airspace off the coast of Alaska and why did we let it traverse across the country to surveil all of our national security assets and infrastructure?”

You can watch the full interview with Congressman McCaul in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. at the Oak Grove power plant on Oak Grove Road near...
Four in Robertson County rushed to hospital following workplace incident
House in Centerville
Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat
Mug shots have been released of the two men who are facing charges related to the quadruple...
Huntsville PD releases names of suspects, victims from house party shooting
State Sen. Charles Schwertner was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
State Sen. Charles Schwertner arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected from the Middle Texas Coast to the Ohio River...
Winter whiplash brings the next rain, rumbles chance this week

Latest News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 2/7
Tuesday Night Weather Update 2/7
While natural gas is odorless, a nontoxic chemical that gets added does smell. This is called...
Residents hope for better communication after gas smell from Bryan recycling center
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a Disaster Declaration Saturday for seven counties after damaging...
Robertson County awaiting disaster declaration from state
Bobby Drake signs national letter of intent
Bobby Drake signs national letter of intent