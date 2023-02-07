Focus at Four: Brazos Valley Congressman previews State of the Union

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Joe Biden is set to give his second State of the Union address to the American people Tuesday night.

President Biden’s speech will be delivered before a politically divided Congress as the nation struggles with economic uncertainty, a war in Ukraine, and growing tensions with China.

It’s also Biden’s first speech to Congress since Republicans took control of the House in the midterm elections.

Congressman Michael McCaul spoke with KBTX on First News at Four ahead of the President’s speech Tuesday evening.

McCaul said he expects Biden’s speech to focus primarily on the state of the U.S. economy, as well as the debt ceiling.

“We have a $32 trillion debt that we’re handing down to the next generation, and I think that’s immoral to do so,” said McCaul. “This is a bipartisan problem that both parties have created, but we have to take steps to address that. I hope that he’s going to talk about we’re going to address that, in addition to lifting the debt ceiling, which nobody really wants to do.”

The speech comes days after the White House ordered the military to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew across the country.

“I want to see the President projecting strength, not weakness. I think we have a lot of questions about this spy balloon,” said McCaul.

McCaul said he will receive a classified briefing later this week regarding the balloon.

“Why wasn’t it shot down when we first saw it in American airspace off the coast of Alaska and why did we let it traverse across the country to surveil all of our national security assets and infrastructure?”

