Friends of Chamber Music hosting world-renowned violinist on Tuesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Friends of Chamber Music is hosting a world-renowned violinist Tuesday at a sold-out show.

Midori Gotō is one of the world’s most consequential classical artists of today. Traveling across the globe, Midori plays solo, partner, and orchestra concerts.

She will be playing a solo concert Tuesday at Rudder Theater.

Opening for her will be the College Station High School Orchestra.

The concert will include Midori playing classics from Bach and current pieces.

She spoke to KBTX Monday, saying she is excited to be in town and each show is special, no matter where in the world she’s performing.

“Whether I’m walking alone onto a stage to play a solo concert or with a collaborator, with a colleague or with Orchestra. Whether it’s in the US or in Europe or in Asia or South America that first step is always unique,” she said. “It’s always that excitement, that pang of something, I get a rush and it’s very difficult to explain with words.”

The Friends of Chamber Music are also working to write up a congratulatory note to a musician they hosted in 2022.

23-year-old Samara Joy won two Grammys Sunday, including Best New Artist. Just a few months back, in September, Joy performed in Aggieland.

Joy is a jazz musician that The Friends of Chamber Music says is taking the music world by storm.

“We saw her up and coming and we first noticed her when she was 21. She was still a student in college. She’s in the first year since graduation and for her to get a Grammy in this very first year is stunning. I think she’s really rocketing to the top so we’re thrilled for her,” Andreas Kronenberg, President of the Friends of Chamber Music, said.

Tuesday’s concert with Midori is sold out but Friends of Chamber Music has concerts planned for March and April with an organist from Germany and an ensemble from Houston.

