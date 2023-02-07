Get hyped for fitness

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Groove, move and shed a pound or two with Hype Dance Fitness.

This high energy dance fitness class is sure to help build endurance, stamina and burn calories.

“It builds your muscular endurance, it builds respiratory endurance [and] cardiovascular endurance,” said dance fitness instructor Lisa Payton.

Payton says her dance fitness class is for anyone who loves to have fun while being a little sassy.

“It’s a class for everyone,” shared Payton.

Every Wednesday Payton teaches a one hour class at the Lincoln Recreation Center, where she breaks it down into three sections: the warm up, the workout and the cool down.

Payton says her class focuses on mental and physical health, and the best part is, the class is open to all dance levels.

“Doesn’t matter if you can dance or can’t dance. You will come, you will move and you will have fun.”

For more information on Hype Dance Fitness or to sign up, head over the the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station. It costs $6 per class.

