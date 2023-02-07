Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out.

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful new build home conveniently located five minutes from Downtown Bryan.

Ruffino says this home often falls off of the radar because it is not located in a popular subdivision, but emphasizes that the area it’s located in is a great one.

Not only is it five minutes from Downtown, but it is also 10 minutes to the Blinn campus, 11 minutes to the RELLIS campus, 11 minutes to the Texas A&M Health Science Center and less than 15 minutes to the Texas A&M main campus.

“This is just a great family home. It’s on a good-sized lot with trees and the location is really fabulous,” Ruffino said.

This is a two-story home with four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a two-car garage.

The kitchen has a large island with a bar to eat at and opens to the spacious living room and dining area with a beautiful neutral color scheme and lots of natural light.

There is a home office on the main floor along with the primary bedroom, which was designed with efficiency in mind and has easy access from the master bath to a large walk-in closet and to the laundry room.

Wood grain steps take you upstairs where you will find three bedrooms along with a bonus room that could be used for a second living space, reading nook or gaming area.

For more details, watch the video above or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

