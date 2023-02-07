Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out.

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful new build home conveniently located five minutes from Downtown Bryan.

Ruffino says this home often falls off of the radar because it is not located in a popular subdivision, but emphasizes that the area it’s located in is a great one.

Not only is it five minutes from Downtown, but it is also 10 minutes to the Blinn campus, 11 minutes to the RELLIS campus, 11 minutes to the Texas A&M Health Science Center and less than 15 minutes to the Texas A&M main campus.

“This is just a great family home. It’s on a good-sized lot with trees and the location is really fabulous,” Ruffino said.

This is a two-story home with four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a two-car garage.

The kitchen has a large island with a bar to eat at and opens to the spacious living room and dining area with a beautiful neutral color scheme and lots of natural light.

There is a home office on the main floor along with the primary bedroom, which was designed with efficiency in mind and has easy access from the master bath to a large walk-in closet and to the laundry room.

Wood grain steps take you upstairs where you will find three bedrooms along with a bonus room that could be used for a second living space, reading nook or gaming area.

For more details, watch the video above or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. at the Oak Grove power plant on Oak Grove Road near...
Four in Robertson County rushed to hospital following workplace incident
House in Centerville
Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat
Mug shots have been released of the two men who are facing charges related to the quadruple...
Huntsville PD releases names of suspects, victims from house party shooting
State Sen. Charles Schwertner was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
State Sen. Charles Schwertner arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected from the Middle Texas Coast to the Ohio River...
Winter whiplash brings the next rain, rumbles chance this week

Latest News

Share a meal with your kid, share memories for a lifetime
Share a meal with your family, share memories for a lifetime
Get Hype! for the love of fitness
Get hyped for fitness
Grab your bestie and celebrate Galentine's Day at Hershel's.
Celebrate love of all kinds at Lake Walk
THE THR3E(Recurring) - hype dance fitness
THE THR3E(Recurring) - hype dance fitness