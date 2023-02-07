KBTX partners with United Way for telethon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Imagine the impact we can make if we live united!

KBTX and United Way of the Brazos Valley are partnering to serve 26 local organizations that fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley.

The needs for housing, utility and food support have continued to increase since the beginning of the pandemic as government resources are beginning to expire.

The idea is that we can make big impact when we all work together. Even small donations add up to make a difference.

The telethon will run for three days starting this Wednesday -- Feb. 8, 9 and 10.

You can donate in person on Feb. 8 at Lions Pride Sports, Feb. 9 at Double Dave’s on Longmire and Feb. 10 at Jones Elementary in Bryan.

Go to uwbv.org/kbtx for more information or donate by texting IMPACT2023 to 41444.

