Midway rallies in second half to beat Bryan Lady Vikings 52-49

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a battle for second place in District 12-6A, Midway edged the Bryan Lady Vikings 52-49 Monday night at Viking Gym. The game was a make-up contest from last week.

Bryan was up 27-25 at the break, but fell behind in the second half as the Pantherettes were led in scoring by Rihyana Kinsey who had 15 points.

The Lady Vikings were led in scoring by Taler Thornton who had 17 points, while Taylor Montgomery added 11.

Bryan (18-9, 8-3) will look to rebound on Tuesday night in a home game against Harker Heights. Tip time is set for 6pm at Viking Gym.

