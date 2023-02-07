NASCAR driver Kyle Busch arrested for taking handgun to Mexico, authorities say

Kyle Busch posted a statement on Twitter saying he has a valid concealed carry permit for the...
Kyle Busch posted a statement on Twitter saying he has a valid concealed carry permit for the firearm and adheres to all handgun laws.(Jared C. Tilton / NASCAR)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – NASCAR driver Kyle Busch was arrested and detained for taking a firearm into Mexico while on vacation in January.

According to a translated statement from the Mexico Prosecutor General’s office, a handgun was found in his luggage at the airport when he was trying to return to the United States.

Busch posted a statement on Twitter saying he has a valid concealed carry permit for the firearm and adheres to all handgun laws.

“I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag,” the driver said in the tweet, explaining he was not aware of Mexican law.

“I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter,” Busch continued. “My family and I consider this issue closed.”

Busch was convicted and sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and given a fine of $1,086.85, the statement states, but it does not explain how the sentence will be carried out.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. at the Oak Grove power plant on Oak Grove Road near...
Four in Robertson County rushed to hospital following workplace incident
Mug shots have been released of the two men who are facing charges related to the quadruple...
Huntsville PD releases names of suspects, victims from house party shooting
Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected from the Middle Texas Coast to the Ohio River...
Winter whiplash brings the next rain, rumbles chance this week
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
A dump truck hauling dirt rolled over onto its side Monday afternoon on Riverside Parkway near...
Highway 47 is back open after dump truck rollover in Bryan

Latest News

State Sen. Charles Schwertner was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
State Sen. Charles Schwertner arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
Officials said the chase went on for more than an hour through Houston.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Police chase stolen ambulance
A sports book clerk counts money at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Monday,...
Super Bowl betting projected to reach $16 billion this year