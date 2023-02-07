Olivieri joins the Houston Dash

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M soccer standout Barbara Olivieri signed a contract with the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League, the professional club announced Tuesday.

Olivieri inked a contract for the 2023 campaign with an option for the 2024 season.

The Katy, Texas-native made her professional debut with Club de Fútbol Monterrey, one of the top squads in Liga MX Femenil, the premier league in Mexico, in February 2022.

During her time with Rayadas, Olivieri played in 28 matches, logging four goals. Olivieri joins an impressive fleet of Aggies actively playing professional soccer.

A&M players with NWSL clubs include Shea Groom (Houston Dash), Jimena López (OL Reign), Merritt Mathias (Angel FC), Addie McCain (Chicago Red Stars), and Ally Watt (Orlando Pride).

Cosette Morché is playing for Spanish side Valencia while Asdis Halldorsdottir and Taylor Ziemer both finished 2022 playing professionally in Iceland.

Other recent Aggies to sign international professional contracts include Stephanie Malherbe and Dani Rice who both saw action in Sweden. 

She made her first career international appearance with the Venezuela National Team in December 2021, registering the game-winning goal and adding an assist in a 2-1 victory against India. 

The 2020 SEC Freshman of the Year earned United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region in each of her two seasons in Aggieland, including First Team as a freshman and Third Team as a sophomore in 2021.

She was tabbed All-SEC in both her campaigns, including first-team distinction in 2020 and second-team recognition in 2021. 

Olivieri garnered all-region and all-conference in 2021 despite missing seven contests.

In 11 matches, she registered 13 points on five goals and three assists.

Olivieri picked up SEC Offensive Player of the Week recognition after the Aggies’ 3-1 victory over No. 9 Clemson.

She scored four of her goals and notched two assists in the six SEC matches she played. 

For her career, Olivieri collected 27 Aggie caps, logging 34 point with 13 goals and eight assists.

