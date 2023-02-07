Pet of the Week: Sugar Plum

Sugar Plum-Pet of the week
Sugar Plum-Pet of the week(KBTX)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sugar Plum is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Feb. 3.

This mixed-breed pup is about five years old.

Sugar Plum has since been adopted but there are lots of other sweet pups looking for homes at the Aggieland Humane Society.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m.

Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

