Pet of the Week: Sugar Plum

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sugar Plum is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Feb. 3.

This mixed-breed pup is about five years old.

Sugar Plum has since been adopted but there are lots of other sweet pups looking for homes at the Aggieland Humane Society.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m.

