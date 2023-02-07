Sex offender sentenced in Grimes County

“Randy Tomczak used a position of trust to take advantage of teenage girls,” said Grimes County District Attorney Andria Bender
Prosecutors say in 2019, Randy Tomczak, 50, molested two teenage girls who he met at a job.
(Mug shot provided by Grimes County District Attorney's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County man was sentenced Monday to 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of Indecency with a Child by Contact.

Prosecutors say in 2019, Randy Tomczak, 50, molested two teenage girls who he met at a job.

“Randy Tomczak used a position of trust to take advantage of teenage girls,” said Grimes County District Attorney Andria Bender. “That is shameful. This plea bargain, made in conjunction with the victim’s wishes, will make Tomczak both a convicted felon and registered sex offender for the remainder of his life.”

