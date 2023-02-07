Share a meal with your family, share memories for a lifetime

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Research shows that eating together at mealtime is an important aspect of family life. Eating as a family can benefit you and your loved ones physically, socially and emotionally.

The Three sat down with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Odessa Keenan to discuss the importance of family bonding over a hot meal.

According Keenan, there are three main benefits to eating as a family.

“Number 1 it’s in the name, having time to connect with your family. [The second one] is to create a positive relationship with food, [and] doing that at dinner builds a relationship with the kid and their meals. The last one is if you can get them involved in the whole family mealtime process, it’s a great way to build those life skills,” explained Keenan.

Keenan says she understands life can get hectic, but she recommends parents or guardians get in the habit of planning.

She suggests, “planning out your availability of the week, planning out which meals you can fit into that time slot, and then [getting] your family involved.”

Keenan says getting the kids to help out help will save you time and will help them with their confidence and independence.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. at the Oak Grove power plant on Oak Grove Road near...
Four in Robertson County rushed to hospital following workplace incident
House in Centerville
Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat
Mug shots have been released of the two men who are facing charges related to the quadruple...
Huntsville PD releases names of suspects, victims from house party shooting
State Sen. Charles Schwertner was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
State Sen. Charles Schwertner arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected from the Middle Texas Coast to the Ohio River...
Winter whiplash brings the next rain, rumbles chance this week

Latest News

Get Hype! for the love of fitness
Get hyped for fitness
Grab your bestie and celebrate Galentine's Day at Hershel's.
Celebrate love of all kinds at Lake Walk
In the market for a new home? Check this one out.
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
THE THR3E(Recurring) - hype dance fitness
THE THR3E(Recurring) - hype dance fitness