Son-Shine Outreach Center, United Way combat poverty across the Brazos Valley

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Each year the Son-Shine Outreach Center helps thousands of Brazos Valley residents in need. It’s a place where you can find a new pair of jeans, food for your pantry or help on your next utility bill.

After a tornado destroyed their previous location in 2022, the nonprofit moved into their new facility on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The organization has been a staple in Madison County for nearly 40 years.

Lisa Wamsley, coordinator for the Son-Shine Outreach Center, told KBTX moving into their new facility means everything to her.

“This big facility is for the people who stop by each week. Especially in a time like this where people have been hit hard with inflation,” said Wamsley. ”Grocery prices, gas prices and utility prices. We are affordable for those people who need to buy clothes, shoes. All the things you need on a day to day basis. Utility bills, water bills, rent. We have a food pantry.”

More space means more resources to help those in need, according to Wamsley. She said the nonprofit helps over 6,000 people each year.

The Son-Shine Outreach Center is one of 26 agencies that partners with the United Way of the Brazos Valley. Wamsley told KBTX their connection to the United Way has never been more important as the need grows each year in Madison County.

“United Way, first and foremost, have been an amazing mentoring facility for us. We started in a closet in the Methodist church for goodness sakes,” said Wamsley. “They always say ‘we’re here how can we help you?’ Especially after the tornado. They were the first ones to call. They have helped us grow and gain opportunities we wouldn’t of had before. We can’t thank them enough for their help through the years as we continue to work with them more.”

To visit the Son-Shine Outreach Center’s new location head over to 1680 hwy 75 N in Madisonville. A grand-opening will take place in March after they get settled.

To donate to the United Way, click here.

