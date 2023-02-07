Treat of the Day: Bryan High School student selected for prestigious conference

By Heather Falls
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan High School student was selected as a National Youth Delegate to the 2023 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University.

Alexandria DuBois will travel with a group of 100 students from across the country to participate in the week-long conference.

The Washington Youth Summit on the Environment (WYSE) is a unique student leadership conference designed to develop and encourage future leaders in the field of environmental studies and conservation in the 21st century.

According to a press release by George Mason University, DuBois was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in leadership in the sciences and conservation studies.

Student leaders will travel to Washington D.C. for the highly-selective environment forum.

WYSE will be held from June 25 to June 30, 2023.

For more information visit us online at wyse.gmu.edu.

