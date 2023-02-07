Women’s Golf Finishes Ninth at UCF Challenge

ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team went 10-under 854 and finished ninth at the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club on Tuesday.

“The course was playing favorably, but we couldn’t take advantage of that this week,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “I would much rather this happen now than in April or May, but this is still disappointing. This experience will make us better and our challenge is to get home and prepare for the next one.”

The Aggies shot a 5-under, 283, in the final round of the tournament. No. 2 Wake Forest ended up with the UCF Challenge team title, carding a 42-under, 822.

Hailee Cooper recorded the best finish for A&M, tying for 23rd with a 4-under, 212. Cooper shot a 1-under, 71, in the final round and birdied three of the final five holes.

Jennie Park and Adela Cernousek both carded a 3-under, 69, on the final day. Park posted a 3-under, 213, for the tournament and tied for 26th, rising 14 spots on the player standings from round two to round three. Cernousek carded a 2-under, 214, through three rounds and finished the tournament tied for 31st.

Zoe Slaughter and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio rounded out the lineup tied for 37th and 60th, respectively.

Up Next

The Aggies will return to the course Feb. 27-28 for the ICON Invitational.

TEXAS A&M INDIVIDUAL SCORES R1 R2 R3 Overall

T23 Hailee Cooper 70 (-2) 71 (-1) 71 (-1) 212 (-4)

T26 Jennie Park 72 (E) 72 (E) 69 (-3) 213 (-3)

T31 Adela Cernousek 71 (-1) 74 (+2) 69 (-3) 213 (-3)

T37 Zoe Slaughter 68 (-4) 74 (+2) 74 (+2) 216 (E)

T60 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 72 (E) 73 (+1) 74 (+2) 219 (+3)

TEAM SCORES (TOP 10)

1 Wake Forest 822 (-42)

2 Mississippi State 826 (-38)

3 Northwestern 827 (-37)

4 UCF 837 (-27)

5 Kentucky 844 (-20)

6 College of Charleston 845 (-19)

7 North Texas 851 (-13)

8 Kansas 852 (-12)

9 Texas A&M 854 (-10)

10 Kent State 855 (-9)

