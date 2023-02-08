Aggie Baseball Hour to debut Thursday at Rudy’s BBQ

(KBTX)
By Ben Rikard, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first installment of Texas A&M’s monthly radio show ‘Aggie Baseball Hour’ with head coach Jim Schlossnagle will premiere on Thursday, February 9 at Rudy’s BBQ at 504 Harvey Road in College Station.

Fans may join the Aggies in-person at Rudy’s BBQ from 7-8 p.m. or tune into the broadcast locally on The Zone 1150 AM / 93.7 FM in the Brazos Valley. The show will also be available worldwide inside the 12thMan Mobile app. Those unable to attend or listen can also watch the show live inside the app or on the Texas A&M Baseball Facebook page.

Coach Schlossnagle will be joined by selected players and guests for the one-hour show four times during the season. The show is hosted by Texas A&M baseball’s radio play-by-play broadcaster Andrew Monaco and will highlight special features, questions from the audience and more.

Shows for the season are scheduled for Thursday, February 9, Wednesday March 15, Wednesday, April 12 and Wednesday, May 10.

This season marks the second year for ‘Aggie Baseball Hour’, brought over the air by Learfield.

More information is available at 12thman.com/baseballhour.

